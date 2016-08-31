The Scope of Congressional Power- Lesson Plan
AIM:
Identify the three types of Congressional power
Compare strict construction of the U.S Constitution on the subject of congressional power to liberal construction
Bell ringer
Write on the chalkboard “Students must be in class when the bell rings”
o Ask students how this rule could be interpreted.
o For examples, doe it mean students must be seated?
o Explain that in this section, students will learn about how the rules of governing congressional powers are also subject to interpretation
Activity One:
Identify the three types of Congressional power
Have students explain the difference between expressed, implied, and inherent powers
Activity Two:
Compare strict construction of the U.S Constitution on the subject of congressional power to liberal construction
Remind students that the debate over how the Constitution should be interpreted has its roots in the early years of the nation. Have students summarize the debates of the Federalists and Anti-Federalists. Then ask students how these arguments relate to the debate of strict vs. liberal construction of the Constitution today.
Have students look through recent magazines or newspapers for examples of politician who take a side in the debate, and ask students whether that position would be supported by Federalist of Anti-Federalist
