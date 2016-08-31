The Scope of Congressional Power- Lesson Plan



AIM:

 Identify the three types of Congressional power

 Compare strict construction of the U.S Constitution on the subject of congressional power to liberal construction





Bell ringer

 Write on the chalkboard “Students must be in class when the bell rings”

o Ask students how this rule could be interpreted.

o For examples, doe it mean students must be seated?

o Explain that in this section, students will learn about how the rules of governing congressional powers are also subject to interpretation





Activity One:

Identify the three types of Congressional power



 Have students explain the difference between expressed, implied, and inherent powers





Activity Two:

Compare strict construction of the U.S Constitution on the subject of congressional power to liberal construction



 Remind students that the debate over how the Constitution should be interpreted has its roots in the early years of the nation. Have students summarize the debates of the Federalists and Anti-Federalists. Then ask students how these arguments relate to the debate of strict vs. liberal construction of the Constitution today.



 Have students look through recent magazines or newspapers for examples of politician who take a side in the debate, and ask students whether that position would be supported by Federalist of Anti-Federalist