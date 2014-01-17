Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 174 times
In this SpaceRip video we look at where to look for Extraterrestrial Life, What planets are likely to have the right conditions and what makes Earth special.
So far, in this age of planet hunting, we've yet to find anything like our solar system... with rocky inner planets in neat circular orbits, and evenly spaced gas giants on the periphery.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 174 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 17, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
SpaceRip
Earth In Space
Here, we beckon viewers to see Earth in its cosmic context, which includes the stars, interstellar gases, the moon, the sun, and the solar winds.
- (3)
- FREE
TES PICKS
SpaceRip
Ultra High Res Photos - Apollo 11 Moon Landing
In this SpaceRip video we look at some breathtaking ultra high resolution photos of mankind's historic first steps on the Moon... on the lunar Sea ...
- (2)
- FREE
SpaceRip
Spectacle of Star Death .
Take a breathtaking journey into the future, five billion years from now, to see the ultimate fate of the Solar System. This gem from HubbleCast sh...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
New 1-9 GCSE Science Required Practical Lessons
This bundle is a set of lessons to help students work through the required practicals in the 2015 AQA Science specification. Each lesson includes s...
- 3 Resources
- $14.09
fosterpaul
Science End of Year Quiz 2017
End of Year quiz for use within Science lessons towards the end of term. There are 17 Quiz rounds to choose from (I usually have the folder open on...
- (13)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
Edustem1
Science Bumper Bundle
Mix of 20 fully detailed engaging lessons of secondary Biology, Chemistry and Physics. All in one Bundle. Full detailed lesson plan, powerpoints, t...
- 19 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
mwyre
Revision cards for ALL year 8 Exploring Science topics
Revision cards with key words on one side and definitions on the reverse for all the year 8 topics in the Exploring science scheme of work.
- (1)
- $7.04
BUNDLE
biscuitcrumbs
AQA Core Science Revision Materials
A bundle containing loads of revision materials for core science B1 Lots of revision ideas Learning mats Six mark question booklets Exam question b...
- 8 Resources
- $36.63
Updated resources
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
NEW 300 AQA 1-9 GCSE Science 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This is a set of 300 questions that cover the topics included in the AQA Science GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark sche...
- 3 Resources
- $16.90
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
New 1-9 GCSE Science Required Practical Lessons
This bundle is a set of lessons to help students work through the required practicals in the 2015 AQA Science specification. Each lesson includes s...
- 3 Resources
- $14.09
BUNDLE
Edustem1
Science Bumper Bundle
Mix of 20 fully detailed engaging lessons of secondary Biology, Chemistry and Physics. All in one Bundle. Full detailed lesson plan, powerpoints, t...
- 19 Resources
- $21.13