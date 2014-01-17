In this SpaceRip video we look at where to look for Extraterrestrial Life, What planets are likely to have the right conditions and what makes Earth special.

So far, in this age of planet hunting, we've yet to find anything like our solar system... with rocky inner planets in neat circular orbits, and evenly spaced gas giants on the periphery.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Jan 17, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades