The Sheriff's Curse - Does the Salem Witch's Curse Still Exist? by Lonnie Dai Zovi is a short ghost story (with exercises) that is about a Sheriff in modern day Salem who doesn't believe in the curse pronounced by one of the accused Salem witches during the Salem Witch Trials era long ago...or does he?



The Sheriff's Curse is one of the stories in the U.S.History based True" Ghost Stories That Teach - Historically Based Stories with Content Area Connections by Lonnie Dai Zovi.



These five pages contain a high interest short story written at a 4-5th grade reading level, but of interest to all students, 4th grade to adult.



Besides enjoying the story (who doesn't love a good ghost story?), the students will learn, review, discuss. investigate, and write about :



1.Salem Witch Trials

2.Health problems

3.Historical events



Other skills enhanced are:



1. Vocabulary improvement

2. Reading comprehension skills

3. The prefix "in"-



Ghost Stories That Teach Historically Based Stories with Content Area Connections by Lonnie Dai Zovi



All the stories in this collection capitalize on the students' great interest in ghosts, and other weird phenomena. These stories take advantage of this interest by using the stories to teach:



Practice reading

Improve comprehension

Expand vocabulary

Highlight or teach certain aspects of language

Teach or review history

Make connections to other content areas

Stimulate discussions

Write interesting paragraphs or simple essays



To take full advantage of the True Ghost Stories That Teach, the students should read the stories aloud, dramatizing and using voices and other sound effects (readers theater). The stories have been designed for readers of all ages, as have the exercises. These exercise may be done together as a whole group, partners or individually.

To buy the “True” Ghosts Stories That Teach packets click on the links below: