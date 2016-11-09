The Sociology Debate Generator! (200 DEBATES for GCSE/AS/A2) [Revision, Discussions] AQA/OCR (P4C)

52 customer reviews
author avatar

Created by
godwin86

This is a 202 slide PPT, containing 200 Sociological debates, discussions, and dilemmas.
It also contains a 'randomiser' slide: when clicked a random sociological debate is presented to the group.

Uses:

-GCSE/AS/A2 Sociology Classes
-P4C (Philosophy for kids)
-Form time activities
-Sociology/Citizenship/History/Politics/R.S./Philosophy cover lessons
-Debating societies
-Making best use of spare time at the end of lessons

Discussions follow one of three formats, each asking students to move from one side of the room or the other to make their position clear: teachers should then use questioning to foster a debate between students, encouraging them to present reasons for their choice and defend their position.

The formats are:
-Agree or Disagree?
-Which parallel dimension would you go to?
-Which of the two laws would you put in place?

This resource is great value at £4.99 and cannot be found elsewhere:

-It clearly contributes to your school's SMSC provision
-Furthers students' critical thinking skills
-It allows for countless hours of discussion and debate to be structured in a focussed and engaging manner
-It would take days to reproduce yourself
-It can save vast amounts of staff time in preparing cover lessons
-It is the perfect way to make the most of any time a teacher might have left at the end of a lesson
-It deals with cross curricular issues

Please note: this resource deals with controversial issues, debates and questions that may be deemed unsuitable for younger children. It is designed for secondary school students, but can be easily adapted to younger years with appropriate amendments by their teacher.

$7.03

Buy nowSave for later
  • Sociology-Debate-Generator.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 9, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Activity

pptx, 42 MB

Sociology-Debate-Generator

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 69%

Bundle

Whole School Debate Pack [Over 1000 Debates!]

$28.16

Bundle

GCSE Sociology Bundle [With Xmas Quiz!] [Over 100 Files!]

$42.25

Bundle

AQA GCSE Sociology Starter Pack

$28.16

Bundle

AQA Sociology (2017 Specification Onwards) [PLC & LEARNING MAT Pack: Personal Learning Checklists, DIRT, Revision, Key-Words, Worksheets, LEARNING MATS]

$23.93

Bundle

Sociology Easter & Christmas Quiz Bundle! [Fully Animated!] with The Sociology Debate Generator (Perfect for GCSE Sociology Teachers!)

$8.44

Bundle

Debate Generators - The Ultimate Bundle (Great for PSHE, Tutor Time, SMSC, and Debate Clubs!)

$28.16

Bundle

Sociology Christmas Bundle!

$7.03

Categories & Grades