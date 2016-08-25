THE SPREAD OF BUDDHISM Project- this is a GREAT higher level project!



Historical Background

Buddhists who wanted to share their beliefs with people who had never heard anything about Buddhism often used art. At first there were no images of Buddha. His message, symbolized by a wheel, was important, not the messenger. He had achieved nirvana and became the Buddha, "one who has woken up," and that meant that the person who had been Siddhartha was no more. (“Waking up” was symbolized by picturing an empty seat, on which he was sitting when he became the Buddha, or by a footprint)

Gradually, images of the Buddha were made with specific hand gestures symbolizing such concepts as charity, fear not, meditation, and teaching. This may have happened to attract people who were used to seeing images of gods and goddesses and to help them understand Buddha's message, even if they could not understand the language.

Overview:

Buddha gained only a few followers in his lifetime. Over several centuries, however, his teachings won wide acceptance in Asia. The spread of Buddhism in Asia can be traced through looking at Buddhist art. In this project you will compare and contrast famous examples of Buddhist art and different Buddhist sites in Asia, noting differences in the images. These differences will help you realize how Buddhist art reflects local values as it spread. In the process of completing this project, you will also be able to generalize on how ideas change and adapt as they travel from one place to another… CULTURAL DIFFUSION!!!!.

With this project you will be researching one aspect of the spread of Buddhism in Asia (topics and groups are assigned by your instructor) and creating a poster. You will have two class days to work on this project; all other work needs to be done outside of school. On the third class day, your group will present your project to the class.



Requirements for Project: Your group’s presentation should include the following:

A. A map of the area where the images or places you researched were found (this will be presented on one large map in front of the class)



B. Brief explanations of the images or structures with an explanation of their symbolism (what do they represent?). This should be written out on your poster that will also include pictures for the class to look at.



C. Some general comparisons indicating the major similarities or differences among the images to be written out on your chart.



D. Hypotheses about the reasons for the differences (if indeed they are different).

Grading: This will be worth ONE test grade

• 10 points for research

• 20 points for written work which you will hand in based on the questions in your topic

• 30 points for the poster/mapping the project

• 40 points presentation (See oral presentation rubric)