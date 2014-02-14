In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at a number of short-snouted seahorses (Hippocampus hippocampus), who have recently been discovered in the Thames during routine ZSL conservation surveys.

ZSL didn't announce the findings publicly when they occurred because the creatures were not protected by the Act. Usually found in shallow muddy waters, estuaries or seagrass beds, their presence in the Thames estuary is another good sign that the water quality of the river is improving - but any disturbance to their habitats could be disastrous.