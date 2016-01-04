In Puerto Rico, as well as many other countries, there are 2 Christmas celebrations. The 25th, is the universal "Santa" day. However, on January 06, children go to their backyards, collect grass for the 3 wisemen's "camels", and leave water for them. In turn, the wisemen leave toys for the children. This makes Hispanic holidays the longest and most creative of seasons.



This packet includes:

The 5 C standards for World Language Communication

Interactive exercises

Background info

Quizzes

Activities