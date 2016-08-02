Keep students on-task and engaged with this set of easy-to-use packet of Tuskegee Airmen Worksheets! -- These Are Fully Editable files for Teacher Customization!



The worksheets provided here are designed to be used by students as they watch the video. Students will pay better attention and will focus in on important details as they solve the problems included in the activity.



Structure of worksheet: Key statements from the film's script are included on a worksheet, with important words or phrases blocked out. Students are to fill in the missing words or phrases as they watch the film. I have used these worksheets with my classes and have found them to be highly successful at helping students notice things that are politically/historically/culturally significant about the WWII era.



The worksheets are two pages long each and have 29 cloze (fill-in-the-blank) problems to be solved while students watch the film.



I BELIEVE IN TEACHER CONVENIENCE



Therefore, I have organized student materials in four ways so that you have a variety of options when using these Tuskegee Airmen movie worksheets in class:



1) Re-usable Student Worksheets. Make one class set and use it with multiple groups over multiple years. Save on paper, ink, and the hassle of making printouts. Answer blanks on this set are noted with the characters: ---. This is on purpose so that students do not feel they have a "blank" to write on. --- is too short to be of much use and the position of the hyphens would block their writing in any case.

2) Re-usable worksheets as above, but with timestamps included on each problem. These show students how far into the movie each key statement occurs. Depending on your class needs, you might want them to see the timestamps or not.

3) Consumable Student Worksheets.

4) Consumable worksheets with timestamps.





TEACHER MATERIALS INCLUDED IN THESE TUSKEGEE AIRMEN WORKSHEETS



Two complete answer keys are included.



1) A contextual answer key provides the answers along with the full text of the key statement students used. This will aid the teacher in class discussions of the material. This key also includes timestamps so that you can quickly find the material in the movie, should you choose.



2) A linear list of answers that will make correcting student work much easier if you choose to have students write on their own