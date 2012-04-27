This free downloadable Shakespeare e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • pg1542.epub
  • pg1542.mobi

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 27, 2012

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Other

epub, 92 KB

pg1542

Other

mobi, 125 KB

pg1542

Other

www.gutenberg.org

Report a problem

Categories & Grades