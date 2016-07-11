A stylish Takeaway Homework Menu from the Jolly Friar!

QR code sheet will take you direct to specific worksheets to enable pupils to produce quality Starters, Mains and Deserts (help with their organisation and communication and IT skills)

Starters include:

Tweet Your Knowledge

Word Search

Mains include:

What's In A Word?

Factor Wheel

Deserts include:

Historical Heads

Fakebook (IT and handwritten version)

Biography Poster Report

Cootie Catcher and

Top Trumps IT template

These have proven really successful and popular with my pupils. Colleagues have also used these ideas and value them as they provide pupils with different homework tasks.

Adaptable word doc to change the name of the menu etc. Remember, it's not just the menu you purchase here, but also access to printable online/downloadable resources (via QR codes).

Enjoy!