A stylish Takeaway Homework Menu from the Jolly Friar!
QR code sheet will take you direct to specific worksheets to enable pupils to produce quality Starters, Mains and Deserts (help with their organisation and communication and IT skills)
Starters include:
Tweet Your Knowledge
Word Search
Mains include:
What's In A Word?
Factor Wheel
Deserts include:
Historical Heads
Fakebook (IT and handwritten version)
Biography Poster Report
Cootie Catcher and
Top Trumps IT template
These have proven really successful and popular with my pupils. Colleagues have also used these ideas and value them as they provide pupils with different homework tasks.
Adaptable word doc to change the name of the menu etc. Remember, it's not just the menu you purchase here, but also access to printable online/downloadable resources (via QR codes).
Enjoy!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- History / Ancient history
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Cold War
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750)
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750) / Civil wars
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750) / Monarchs and world leaders
- History / Historical skills and investigation
- History / Medieval history (500 -1500)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
