Short story spread over 4 lessons
Skills: Reading, speaking, writing plus lexical skills (vocabulary) and pronunciation practice
Intermediate
Learner outcomes: Students practice the skill of reading aloud, reading for specific information, free speaking and writing practice
Worksheet and answer key
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
ybez
Sustainable Fashion: HM Global Change Awards
Watch the video and complete the worksheet, which focuses on vocabulary and the concept of sustainability in the fashion industry. Enable students ...
- (0)
- $2.82
ybez
Shark Attacks (Comparatives worksheet)
An infographic that can be used to educate students about sharks and shark attacks. Objectives: - Controlled practice of comparative sentence struc...
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
ybez
The Velveteen Rabbit
Short story spread over 4 lessons Skills: Reading, speaking, writing plus lexical skills (vocabulary) and pronunciation practice Intermediate Learn...
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
TES PICKS
archev
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
Resources to introduce dystopian/post-apocalyptic literature conventions to AS students, but also suitable for GCSE or KS3 students. Designed to le...
- (36)
- $7.04
stebbingk05
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
A complete 12 week scheme of work that is fully resourced and differentiated. Contains powerpoint lessons, medium term plan, text extracts and samp...
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
lordturner
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities - make each lesson fun and varied with over 100 different ideas for assessment activities and ways t...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
kk2257
Writing Paper Choices & Planning Templates
Different types of writing paper and planning templates for 5 Writers workshop units: Small Moments Realistic Fiction Non-Fiction Chapter Books (Al...
- (0)
- $7.04
sarahwhitneystead
Easter Literacy Worksheets
These worksheets all have an Easter theme. There is two writing adjectives and putting them into sentences worksheet one for a chick and one for a...
- (0)
- FREE
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49