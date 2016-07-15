From the world of Eric Carle, an all-time favorite book to be read aloud, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, tells the tale of a caterpillar whose eyes are bigger than his stomach.

This simple and affordable mini-unit offers five distinct learning activities, and a simple comprehension quiz, for this treasured classic. Let your students or child fill up on the wonder of this treasure with innovative and engaging activities!

Included in the unit:
Frame 4: Core Standards Met
Frame 5: About
Frames 6 – 7: Activity 1: Healthy or Unhealthy
Frame 8: Activity 2: Lifecycle of a Butterfly
Frames 9 – 10: Activity 3: Rainbow of Healthy Foods
Frame 11: Activity Four: Counting Fruits
Frame 12: Activity 5: The Butterfly Story
Frame 13: Reading Comprehension Quiz
Frame 14: Answer Key

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Hungry-Caterpillar.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 15 MB

Hungry-Caterpillar

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 25%

Bundle

Emergent Literacy Bundle Pack

$16.50

Categories & Grades