From the world of Eric Carle, an all-time favorite book to be read aloud, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, tells the tale of a caterpillar whose eyes are bigger than his stomach.
This simple and affordable mini-unit offers five distinct learning activities, and a simple comprehension quiz, for this treasured classic. Let your students or child fill up on the wonder of this treasure with innovative and engaging activities!
Included in the unit:
Frame 4: Core Standards Met
Frame 5: About
Frames 6 – 7: Activity 1: Healthy or Unhealthy
Frame 8: Activity 2: Lifecycle of a Butterfly
Frames 9 – 10: Activity 3: Rainbow of Healthy Foods
Frame 11: Activity Four: Counting Fruits
Frame 12: Activity 5: The Butterfly Story
Frame 13: Reading Comprehension Quiz
Frame 14: Answer Key
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 25%
Other resources by this author
Flaming the Inferno: Think Critically and Analyze the Little Inferno
- (0)
- $12.00
The Scourge Literary Study
- (0)
- $8.00
Drain the Brain: Brain Empowering Activities
- (0)
- $6.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
- (0)
- $4.23