Get ready to reach your teenage students of the digital age with Wake Up Sunshine's video game guides. Each of these has been created and used in Wake Up Sunshine's classroom with great success. If one is struggling with getting their teenage students to put a pen to paper, this could be just what you're looking for.



Note: This bundle has a variety of activities, which vary in age-range appropriateness. As an educator, make sure to view before you utilize in classroom. For example, Sane in the Membrane and Braid is fine for each of the grade levels listed; however, Playing with Fire and Mental Illness are geared towards older students.