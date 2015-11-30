This activity compares two conflicting primary source writings about the War of 1812 and examines why some wanted war with Great Britain while others saw it as a bad thing that would hurt the country and trade with other nations. After reading the primary sources the students will choose a side and answer this essential question: Should the United States have gone to War with Great Britain during the War of 1812?

Included in the packet is the two primary sources, a guide in how to write a five paragraph essay, sentence starters for struggling students and a rubric.

