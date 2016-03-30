Product Description
The Water Cycle, The Carbon Cycle, The Nitrogen Cycle, and The Phosphorus Cycle lesson package. This 3-4 DAY package includes the lesson (student and teacher versions of the PowerPoint), two cycle diagram activities/assignments (water and carbon), a Bill Nye video and worksheet (with answers) and a student lesson handout as a word document. The cycle activities will take your students 1-3 days to complete depending on the depth you assign Click here to have a look.
The PowerPoint is fun and applicable with FIVE videos and embedded into the PowerPoint.
Included in the lesson package is:
- The teacher version of the PowerPoint
- The student version of the PowerPoint
- Videos embedded into the PowerPoint
- Water and Carbon Cycle Activity/Assignment (2-3 days)
- Bill Nye Video worksheet (with answers)
- Student lesson handout
In order, the lesson covers:
- The Water Cycle
- The Carbon Cycle
- The Nitrogen Cycle
- The Phosphorus Cycle
The student version of the power point contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.
