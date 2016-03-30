Product Description
This 22 slide physics lesson package discusses how light acts as a wave. There is 1 simulation embedded in the teacher version and a Snell's Law worksheet included in the package. Simply start the slideshow and click the image and it will open in your browser. It is geared towards students who are in high school physics, either junior or senior years. The PowerPoint contains diagrams, examples and explanations. It includes the lesson (student and teacher versions of the PowerPoint) and a student lesson handout as a word document which follows the PowerPoint.
Included in the lesson package is:
- The teacher version of the PowerPoint
- The student version of the PowerPoint
- 1 simulation embedded in the PowerPoint
- 1 Snell's Law worksheet
- Student lesson handout
In order, the lesson covers:
- Waves
- Light
- Describing Waves
- Universal Wave Equation
- Properties of Waves
- Types of Reflection
- Prisms and White Light
- Index of Refraction
- Snell’s Law
- Critical Angle
Within the unit - Light and Waves you can find the following lesson packages:
Lesson 1 - Light and the Electromagnetic Spectrum
Lesson 2 - The Wave Nature of Light
Lesson 3 - Diffraction and interference of waves
Lesson 4 - The Polarization of Light
Lesson 5 - Diffraction Grating
The student version of the PowerPoint contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Natural Disasters: Weather and Climate - Science Reading Article - Grades 5-7
- (0)
- $4.99
Reproductive Technologies - 5E Lesson Bundle
- (0)
- $14.99
Electricity - Quiz Quiz Trade
- (0)
- $4.99
Popular paid resources
STAR WARS- The Science Classroom Display
- (0)
- $2.82
Number Prefix, standard form, decimals and unit conversion poster/ place mat
- (0)
- $2.82
Alternating - current generator AQA GCSE 9-1 Physics
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Using Oscilloscope Traces
- (1)
- FREE
Required practical - force and extension, Hooke's law, experiment, calculations. Complete lesson.
- (1)
- $5.62
Magnets Knowledge Organiser GCSE (F, AEN,SEN level)
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
NEW 100 AQA 1-9 GCSE Physics (Science) 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
- (0)
- $7.03
Great youtube mass V weight videos
- (0)
- FREE
KS3 Space, Forces, Waves, Energy, Electricity, Pressure 45 lessons 7 units of work
- (0)
- $54.94