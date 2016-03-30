Product Description

This 22 slide physics lesson package discusses how light acts as a wave. There is 1 simulation embedded in the teacher version and a Snell's Law worksheet included in the package. Simply start the slideshow and click the image and it will open in your browser. It is geared towards students who are in high school physics, either junior or senior years. The PowerPoint contains diagrams, examples and explanations. It includes the lesson (student and teacher versions of the PowerPoint) and a student lesson handout as a word document which follows the PowerPoint.



Included in the lesson package is:



- The teacher version of the PowerPoint

- The student version of the PowerPoint

- 1 simulation embedded in the PowerPoint

- 1 Snell's Law worksheet

- Student lesson handout



In order, the lesson covers:

- Waves

- Light

- Describing Waves

- Universal Wave Equation

- Properties of Waves

- Types of Reflection

- Prisms and White Light

- Index of Refraction

- Snell’s Law

- Critical Angle



Within the unit - Light and Waves you can find the following lesson packages:

Lesson 1 - Light and the Electromagnetic Spectrum

Lesson 2 - The Wave Nature of Light

Lesson 3 - Diffraction and interference of waves

Lesson 4 - The Polarization of Light

Lesson 5 - Diffraction Grating



The student version of the PowerPoint contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.