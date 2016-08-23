This crossword puzzle is based on 40 vocabulary words (2 from each chapter) from THE WHIPPING BOY. Every answer is a synonym for a challenging word, such as OBLIGED, INDIFFERENCE, and EXPLOITS. The original sentence in which the word appears has been provided in the clue list. Here's an example of a typical clue:



"You won't mind if I TRUSS you up like a Christmas goose."



Students must come up with a synonym for TRUSS, which appears in all caps in the clue. Answer: TIE.



NOTE: Puzzle will be more easily solved if students use a thesaurus instead of a dictionary.



A fun way to prepare students for the book!



