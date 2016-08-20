The Witches Novel Study



The Witches by Roald Dahl is a frightening tale about REAL witches. This story is not a fairy-tale, it is a tale about actual witches! REAL witches are horrific creatures that disguise themselves as ordinary women. REAL witches do not wear cloaks or ride on a broom stick. Their main goal in life is to destroy children!



Roald Dahl does not disappoint with this spooky novel. Your students will be captivated by this book during Halloween or any time of the year.



This unit contains three different files to allow for differentiation in your classroom. The first packet contains 46 printables focusing on comprehension and reading/writing skills. The second packet is 22 pages of comprehension questions and the third packet is 24 pages of reading/writing skills. Simply choose a packet that works best for your students!



*Reading Comprehension Questions for Every Chapter - 22 Pages



24 Pages of Reading/Writing Skills

*The True Story – Fairy Tale vs. Real Witches

*The Fate of a Few – Character Illustration

*Descriptive Words – Adjectives

*My Will – Writing Activity

*Novel Banner

*Timeline

*“I am” a Witch Poem

*Alphabetical Order

*Chocolate Shop

*Missing! Have you Seen this Child?

*Design a Potion

*True or False

*Write it Out – Word Definition

*Living in a Fantasy

*Interview a Witch

*Attribute Web

*Figurative Language Match Up

*Cause and Effect Train

*Tricking a Witch – Writing Activity

*Story Mountain

*My Life as a Mouse

*Movie Poster Book Project



