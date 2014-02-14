In this video by the Zoological Society of London we take a look at the work done by Belinda Stewart-Cox who works with ZSL on its Asian Elephant Conservation Project.

Belinda has been awarded an OBE for her services to conservation in Thailand. She heads up the Elephant Conservation Network, which also works with ZSL to protect Asian elephants.

