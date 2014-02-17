In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at Stories for our children: the world in 2050' which depicts the projected trends for the state of the world&'s environment to 2050, based on what is likely to happen if humanity continues to use the planeté';s resources the way that we do today without modifying our behaviour.

