In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at behind the scenes with the ZSL London Zoo keeper Adrian Walls.

Adrian is one of the stars of ITV documentary 'The Zoo' and he reveals all about his obsession with birds and why he thinks everyone is a twitcher at heart.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 14, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades