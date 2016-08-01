This BUNDLE includes 11 thematic bingo games! Bingo is such a great game that can work on expressive/receptive language, social skills, and problem solving abilities. Never get bored with these mega pack of games!



Each game includes 20 boards and calling cards for 2 levels of play. Each game includes an easy version of calling cards with just pictures and vocabulary to work on picture identification and vocabulary. The hard version includes hints for each picture to work on receptive language, problem solving, and vocabulary building. Over 220 bingo boards in all!



Bingos included: Farm Animal, Animal, Vehicle, Dinner Food, Breakfast Food, Fruits & Veggies, Community, Household, Craft, Sport, and Kitchen Bingo!