Getting children to think “outside the box” and on the higher end of the intelligence spectrum can be a challenge. A study conducted in 1980, by Dr. Joanne Hendrick, discovered that giving children the opportunity to foster creative traits enhances their ability to become independent thinkers.
A surefire way to unlock this level of thinking is the mini-lesson, “A Ride on the Wild Side.” There really are no right or wrong answers for the discussion prompts. It’s all about the child making distinct observations and inferences for themselves; and then having the ability to back them up.
Here on Wake Up Sunshine, these few, simple mini-activities will encourage any child to think on a higher level.
Included in guide:
3 - Terms of Use
4 - Writing Core Standards
5 - About
6 - Adventure 1
7 - Adventure 2
8 - Adventure 3
9 - Adventure 4
10 - Adventure 5
11 - Paragraph Graphic Organizer
12 - References
