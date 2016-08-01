Getting children to think “outside the box” and on the higher end of the intelligence spectrum can be a challenge. A study conducted in 1980, by Dr. Joanne Hendrick, discovered that giving children the opportunity to foster creative traits enhances their ability to become independent thinkers.



A surefire way to unlock this level of thinking is the mini-lesson, “A Ride on the Wild Side.” There really are no right or wrong answers for the discussion prompts. It’s all about the child making distinct observations and inferences for themselves; and then having the ability to back them up.



Here on Wake Up Sunshine, these few, simple mini-activities will encourage any child to think on a higher level.



Included in guide:

4 - Writing Core Standards

5 - About

6 - Adventure 1

7 - Adventure 2

8 - Adventure 3

9 - Adventure 4

10 - Adventure 5

11 - Paragraph Graphic Organizer

