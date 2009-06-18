This is a two part worksheet. You can photocopy multiple copies of page one The student chooses a problem, then chooses how they could decide to respond. I did this as part of an R.E. unit on Justice. Students who are brighter could use the first page and write in complete sentences. The second would suit children who struggle with writing. It opens up the idea that forgiveness and justice are complex issues and there are lots of factors that affect our response.

