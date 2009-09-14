A set of activities for teaching thinking skills to year 7 & year 8 students. A PowerPoint lesson explaining critical path analysis and GANT charts.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Thinking Skills in Mathematics - description & resources.doc
  • critical path analysis, GANTT.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 14, 2009

Updated: Mar 22, 2013

Presentation

doc, 127 KB

Thinking Skills in Mathematics - description & resources

Lesson plan

ppt, 3 MB

critical path analysis, GANTT

Report a problem

Categories & Grades