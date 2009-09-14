Free
4.39 customer reviews
Downloaded 11658 times
Viewed 22670 times
A set of activities for teaching thinking skills to year 7 & year 8 students. A PowerPoint lesson explaining critical path analysis and GANT charts.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 14, 2009
Updated: Mar 22, 2013
