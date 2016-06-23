Perhaps most importantly in today's information age, thinking skills are viewed as

crucial for educated persons to cope with a rapidly changing world. Many educators

believe that specific knowledge will not be as important to tomorrow's workers and

citizens as the ability to learn and make sense of new information.

—D. Gough, 1991



With that being said, it is critical for students to learn strategies to employ when thinking through a scenario, a problem, a situation, a research project, etc. This set of mini-posters can be used as a year long resource in any classroom to equip students with eight strategies that students should learn to use each and every day as they strive to be successful in school. With a relatively small size, the mini-posters will fit perfect above a white board or on a bulletin board as a constant reminder for students to persevere and solve problems when working.