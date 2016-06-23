Perhaps most importantly in today's information age, thinking skills are viewed as
crucial for educated persons to cope with a rapidly changing world. Many educators
believe that specific knowledge will not be as important to tomorrow's workers and
citizens as the ability to learn and make sense of new information.
—D. Gough, 1991
With that being said, it is critical for students to learn strategies to employ when thinking through a scenario, a problem, a situation, a research project, etc. This set of mini-posters can be used as a year long resource in any classroom to equip students with eight strategies that students should learn to use each and every day as they strive to be successful in school. With a relatively small size, the mini-posters will fit perfect above a white board or on a bulletin board as a constant reminder for students to persevere and solve problems when working.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Professional Development Training: Memory Techniques for ADHD Students
- (0)
- $4.00
Professional Development Book Study -- Are You Educating a Fish in a Tree?
- (0)
- $5.00
Informational Text Article: Popsicle? An Awesome Creation by Accident!
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Harry Potter - Example Instructions for Creating Potions
- (1)
- FREE
Story starters, with guided reading activities, ideal for comprehension.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Writing Newspaper Articles - read a model, analyse it and plan your own
- (0)
- $3.52
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82
World Book Day Quiz
- (15)
- $4.93