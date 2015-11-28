This is a fun and complete way to review Third grade math skills. It includes a 65 page packet and 2 sets of task cards for a total of 109 pages all with a whimsical charming ocean theme.
It includes 3 products that are offered in my store separately. There is a 20% reduction in cost if purchased in this bundle.
The bundle includes:
Packet- 65 pages-33 student pages and an Answer Key
These sequenced worksheets can be used as morning work or with any math program as an introduction or practice.
The charming quality of the graphics would also allow for pages to be printed on cardstock and used with erasable markers in math centers.
This collection includes:
Multiplication practice
Division practice
Word Problems
Place value into 100’s
Rounding to the nearest 10
Addition and Subtraction within 1000
Adding and Subtracting with regrouping
This addresses CCSS

Task cards with 24 cards in each set.
The collection contains the following:
Set 1 has 24 multiplication problems
Set 2 has 24division problems
Set 3 is a mix of multiplication and division
There is a student answer sheet for each set and a teacher key for each.

Here's a collection of printable task cards that will give your students practice in adding and subtracting 3 digit numbers.. There 24 cards for adding and 24 for subtracting, all with a fun beach theme. An answer key and student worksheet is included for each set.
Print and you're ready to go-just add to your centers or small groups.

$3.20

$4.00);

(20% off)

