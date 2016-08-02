_________________________________________________

This Thirteen Days Worksheet Uses a Cloze / Fill-in Format that Helps Students Pay Close Attention!





ABOUT THIS THIRTEEN DAYS MOVIE WORKSHEET



This worksheet is designed to be used by students as they watch the film, encouraging them to focus in on key details even as they enjoy the action, intrigue, and adventure of 1962's Cuban Missile Crisis.



Structure of worksheet: Key statements from the film's script are provided, but important words or phrases are blocked out. Students are to fill in the missing words or phrases as they watch the film. I have used these worksheets with my classes and have found them to be highly successful at helping students follow the movie better.



The worksheet is two pages long and has 30 cloze (fill-in-the-blank) problems to be solved while students watch the film.





TEACHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES INCLUDED IN THIS THIRTEEN DAYS WORKSHEETS PACKET



I have organized student materials and teacher materials in several ways so that you have a variety of options.



Student Materials: Two worksheet versions are provided for your convenience:

1) Re-usable. Make one class set and use it with multiple groups over multiple years. Save on paper, ink, and the hassle of making printouts!

2) Consumable. If you prefer to let students write directly on the worksheets, use this version instead!



Teacher Materials: Three answer keys are provided to you:

1) Answers provided in context for use in class discussions of the material. This answer key might also be easiest to use if you have students use the consumable worksheets.

2) Answers provided in context as above, but with timestamps to help you keep track of where each problem occurs in the film. These timestamps match the DVD version of the film.

3) A more traditional linear answer key to make correcting student work simpler. This answer key is probably easiest to use if you have students use the re-usable worksheets.