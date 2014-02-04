A collaboration between artist Vanessa Hodgkinson and poet Marianne Morris, according to the description:

The film is a mixture of a shoot at Leighton House Museum, where the artist is recreating Ingres’ Le Bain Turc, surrounded by her own personal ‘Orientalist’ objects, and footage from a British documentary on the storming of the Iranian embassy in Iran in the early 1980s, as well as YouTube footage of more recent activities at the embassy in London, and the British Embassy in Tehran.

