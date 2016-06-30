This bundle includes all four three digit addition and subtraction worksheet packets.
Each packet has different ocean creatures swimming around them.
The packets are...
15 pages of three digit addition written horizontally
15 pages of three digit addition written vertically
15 pages of three digit subtraction written horizontally
15 pages of three digit subtraction written vertically
The value of the four products is $12.00. SAVE 25% with this bundle and pay only $8.99.
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
If you need any assistance, please contact me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
This was made by Ryan Nygren
