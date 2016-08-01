Back to School Themed Three-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 Pages - (Horizontal)
This is a packet of 15 three-digit subtraction worksheets.
Each page has different back to school themed clipart decorating it.
They include
1 page without regrouping
3 pages with regrouping the ones.
3 pages with regrouping the tens.
3 pages with regrouping the tens and ones.
2 pages of regrouping across a zero in the tens place.
1 page of regrouping across two zeros.
2 pages of a mix of all of the above.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
Includes answer key.
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
These were made by Ryan Nygren.
Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.
Cover Clipart by Sammo241 found here - https://openclipart.org/detail/172178/school-days
Clipart Credits:
• Sammo241 - https://openclipart.org/user-detail/sammo241
• Fonts 4 Teachers - http://tpt-fonts4teachers.blogspot.com/
• Digital Graphics by Bobbi Johnston - found on TPT.
• REVIDEVI - found on TPT.
• Watson Works - found on TPT.
• Cara’s Creative Playground - found on TPT.
• Irene’s Doodles - found on TPT.
• L.E. Designs - found on TPT.
• Rebecca B Designs – found on TPT.
• Gramma Elliot Clipart - found on TPT.
• Infinite Possibilities - found on TPT.
• From the Pond – www.fromthepond.com OR http://frompond.blogspot.com
• Oh So Cute O’Flaherty Clipart - found on TPT.
• Teacher to Teacher Clipart - found on TPT.
• Namely Original Clipart - http://namelyoriginal.blogspot.com/
• Ron Leishman - found on TPT.
• Public Domain Clipart - http://www.pdclipart.org/
• WP Clipart - http://www.wpclipart.com/browse.html
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 25%
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Farm Animals - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $5.99
Penguins - Powerpoint & Activities
- (2)
- $4.99
Amphibians - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $4.99
Popular paid resources
Doubles and Halves Word Problems
- (14)
- $4.23
GO FISH game. Shapes
- (0)
- 25% off$3.00$2.25
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Year 1 - Spring - Week 3 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
Year 1 - Spring - Week 2 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
KS2 Addition Word Problems
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Key Stage 1 Maths Workbook
- (0)
- $4.93
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Mother’s Day Maths Letters - Cards – printable activity for Maths, English, Science and more
- (0)
- $4.23