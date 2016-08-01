Back to School Themed Three-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 Pages - (Horizontal)

This is a packet of 15 three-digit subtraction worksheets.

Each page has different back to school themed clipart decorating it.

They include

1 page without regrouping
3 pages with regrouping the ones.
3 pages with regrouping the tens.
3 pages with regrouping the tens and ones.
2 pages of regrouping across a zero in the tens place.
1 page of regrouping across two zeros.
2 pages of a mix of all of the above.

They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.

Includes answer key.

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

These were made by Ryan Nygren.

Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.

Cover Clipart by Sammo241 found here - https://openclipart.org/detail/172178/school-days

Clipart Credits:

• Sammo241 - https://openclipart.org/user-detail/sammo241

• Fonts 4 Teachers - http://tpt-fonts4teachers.blogspot.com/

• Digital Graphics by Bobbi Johnston - found on TPT.

• REVIDEVI - found on TPT.

• Watson Works - found on TPT.

• Cara’s Creative Playground - found on TPT.

• Irene’s Doodles - found on TPT.

• L.E. Designs - found on TPT.

• Rebecca B Designs – found on TPT.

• Gramma Elliot Clipart - found on TPT.

• Infinite Possibilities - found on TPT.

• From the Pond – www.fromthepond.com OR http://frompond.blogspot.com

• Oh So Cute O’Flaherty Clipart - found on TPT.

• Teacher to Teacher Clipart - found on TPT.

• Namely Original Clipart - http://namelyoriginal.blogspot.com/

• Ron Leishman - found on TPT.

• Public Domain Clipart - http://www.pdclipart.org/

• WP Clipart - http://www.wpclipart.com/browse.html

$3.15

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover.jpg
  • Regrouping-in-the-Hundreds-(a).jpg
  • Regrouping-in-the-Hundreds-(b).jpg
  • Regrouping-in-the-Tens-(a).jpg
  • Three-Digit-Addition---Back-to-School-(Horizontal).zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

jpg, 182 KB

Cover

Poster

jpg, 166 KB

Regrouping-in-the-Hundreds-(a)

Poster

jpg, 181 KB

Regrouping-in-the-Hundreds-(b)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 25%

Bundle

Three Digit Addition & Subtraction - Back To School Themed Worksheet Bundle

$8.99

Categories & Grades