This is a packet of 15 three-digit addition math worksheets.
Each page has some different Halloween clip art.
It includes...
1 page without regrouping.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones.
2 pages with regrouping in the tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones, tens, and hundreds.
2 pages with a mix of all of the above.
The problems are written horizontally.
Each page has two columns and each column has 10 problems.
These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.
Includes answer keys.
They were made by Ryan Nygren
