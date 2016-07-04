This is a packet of 15 three-digit addition math worksheets.

Each page has some different Halloween clip art.

It includes...

1 page without regrouping.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones.
2 pages with regrouping in the tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones, tens, and hundreds.
2 pages with a mix of all of the above.

The problems are written vertically.

Each page has three columns and each column has 6 problems.

These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.

Includes answer keys.

