This is a packet of 15 three-digit addition math worksheets.

It includes...

1 page without regrouping.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones.
2 pages with regrouping in the tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones, tens, and hundreds.
2 pages with a mix of all of the above.

The problems are written vertically.

Each page has three columns and each column has 6 problems.

These can be used as extra practice, assessments, math sprints, or homework.

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

They were made by Ryan Nygren

