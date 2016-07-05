This is a packet of 15 three-digit addition math worksheets.
It includes...
1 page without regrouping.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones.
2 pages with regrouping in the tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones, tens, and hundreds.
2 pages with a mix of all of the above.
The problems are written vertically.
Each page has three columns and each column has 6 problems.
These can be used as extra practice, assessments, math sprints, or homework.
