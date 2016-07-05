This is a packet of 15 three-digit addition math worksheets.



It includes...



1 page without regrouping.

2 pages with regrouping in the ones.

2 pages with regrouping in the tens.

2 pages with regrouping in the hundreds.

2 pages with regrouping in the ones and tens.

2 pages with regrouping in the ones and hundreds.

2 pages with regrouping in the ones, tens, and hundreds.

2 pages with a mix of all of the above.



The problems are written vertically.



Each page has three columns and each column has 6 problems.



These can be used as extra practice, assessments, math sprints, or homework.



They were made by Ryan Nygren