This is a packet of 15 three-digit addition math worksheets.



Each page has a different ocean creature swimming around.



It includes...



1 page without regrouping.

2 pages with regrouping in the ones.

2 pages with regrouping in the tens.

2 pages with regrouping in the hundreds.

2 pages with regrouping in the ones and tens.

2 pages with regrouping in the ones and hundreds.

2 pages with regrouping in the ones, tens, and hundreds.

2 pages with a mix of all of the above.



The problems are written vertically.

Each page has three columns and each column has 6 problems.



These can be used as practice, homework, math sprints, or as a basic assessment.



Includes answer keys.



