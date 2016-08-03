This is a packet of 15 three-digit addition math worksheets.

Each page has a different ocean creature swimming around.

It includes...

1 page without regrouping.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones.
2 pages with regrouping in the tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and tens.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones and hundreds.
2 pages with regrouping in the ones, tens, and hundreds.
2 pages with a mix of all of the above.

The problems are written vertically.
Each page has three columns and each column has 6 problems.

These can be used as practice, homework, math sprints, or as a basic assessment.

Includes answer keys.

