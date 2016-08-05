Three-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 Pages (Vertical)
This is a packet of 15 three-digit subtraction worksheets.
Each page has a different ocean creature swimming around.
They include
1 page without regrouping
3 pages with regrouping the ones.
3 pages with regrouping the tens.
3 pages with regrouping the tens and ones.
2 pages of regrouping across a zero in the tens place.
1 page of regrouping across two zeros.
2 pages of a mix of all of the above.
They can be used as extra practice, homework, math sprints, or as basic assessments.
Includes answer keys.
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
These were made by Ryan Nygren.
The cover photo's attribution link is here by Ilse Reijs and Jan-Noud Hutten - http://www.flickr.com/photos/39891373@N07/3666275538/in/photolist-6zYBZd-6zYC65-6zYC9w-7kTj9R-7kTjdH-7kTjhK-7kTjmM-7kTjpx-7kTjue-7kTjDZ-7kTjHM-7kTjM6-7kXdbw-7kXdim-7kXe43-7mY6Pt-7n816t-7n8bSF-7n8eCt-7n8fXP-7n8hMB-7n8nrt-7n8us6-7nbWrq-7nc4ny-7ncdbd-7nciwY-7tJgth-7tJhk1-7HpBui-7HtxM3-7Htx9Y-7HsUWy-7HsVDA-7HoZo8-7HoZuZ-7HoZAV-7HsVK5-7HsV8j-7HsVG3-7HsVjS-7HoZLP-7Hp1dP-7HsVoy-7HoZPM-7HoZEc-7HsVBS-7HoZhX-7Hp1fr-7HoZpK-7HoZYg
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
