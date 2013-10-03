Tsunamis are powerful waves caused by underwater earthquakes or eruptions that can crash over ten stories tall into a coastline.

If you were sailing far from shore, how would you feel about a tremendous tsunami heading your way?

Actually, you wouldn't notice a tsunami at all. In deep water, a tsunami raises the ocean’s surface only about one or two feet—much less than ordinary ocean waves. What’s more, it takes up to an hour for a single tsunami to roll by. How can a wave be so deadly to a coastline, but so tame in the open ocean?