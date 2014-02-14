In this video by the Zoological Society of London we find out why like their cousin the Racoon, Coatis are very intelligent mammals. They can tell each others' moods using a variation of chirps (for joy when being groomed), snorts (whilst digging is a sign of territorial claim) and grunts.

Coatis have strong limbs which they use to climb and dig. But when sleepy they prefer the safety of the rainforest canopy, in nests they build each night.