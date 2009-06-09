I've started to use this idea for learners with ADHD/ADD. It allows them to leave the room without disrupting the whole class. The challenges i've used are bubic cube, maths puzzles, lagoon puzzles. Always have the challenge already set up in another room with instructions. It certainly takes their mind of any problem!

