This packet contains a wide range of hands-on materials, games, and worksheets to work on telling time. Telling time is an essential life skill that needs to be developed in early childhood. Learn to tell time by the hour and half hour.

This packet contains:
- 1 "Clock Rules" Poster
- 1 "Clock Practice" Visual
- leveled worksheets variety of types of worksheets included
- leveled time bingo
- I have, Who has? Time Game

US Standards addressed:
CCSS.3.MD.A.2

