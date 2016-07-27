Free
In this problem-based biomedical engineering project, students answer the question: “How can you design low-cost synthetic tissues for low-resource medical schools and research labs?” This project, developed by Allen Distinguished Educator Alyson Nelson, integrates biomedical engineering and global health concepts and meets learning standards in engineering and life sciences.
SUBJECTS:
• Human Biology – pathology and tissues
• Biomedical Engineering – engineering design process, tissue engineering, regeneration of tissues, Young’s Modulus
• Global Health – identifying need in global medical practices
OUTCOMES:
Students will be able to:
• Effectively use the engineering design process, meaning they:
o Draft research questions
o Develop and use models
o Plan and carry out investigation
o Analyze and interpret data
o Use mathematical and computational thinking
o Construct explanations
o Present findings
• Identify how resource shortages can negatively affect global health.
• Relate accessibility of medical devices to improved medical care.
• Use knowledge of pathology to design synthetic tissue.
• Evaluate designs and prototypes using both quantitative and qualitative methods.
• Design and build synthetic tissues that mimic authentic tissues using low-cost products.
• Use Excel to analyze quantitative and graphic data.
• Present findings in a professional manner.
ACADEMIC STANDARDS:
• MS-ETS1-1
• MS-ETS1-2
• MS-ETS1-3
• MS-ETS1-4
• MS-LS1-3
• HS-ETS1-1
• HS-ETS1-2
• HS-ETS1-3
• HS-LS1-2
