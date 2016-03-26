A in-depth exploration of Tissue by Imtiaz Dharker*. Including engaging teaching of content, writer's methods and exploration of the influence of the poet's modern context. This lesson provides group opportunities guiding pupils development of AO1, AO2 and AO3 literature, and specifically, poetry skills. Including animated, complete annotation of the poem, poem response activities (differentiated) and suggested further development opportunities for indepedent engagement with the poem and the issues and ideas dealt with.
*poem taken from AQA English Literature Anthology for 2017.
AQA Paper 2 Section B: Poetry
https://www.facebook.com/createdlive/
https://twitter.com/creatEDlive
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 41%
Categories & Grades
- English language arts
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Fiction
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Poetry
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
Other resources by this author
New GCSE ENGLISH Language, Paper 1, Paper 2, Reading and Writing: FULL COURSE: 8 WEEKS & 5 x ebooks
- (18)
- $35.22
Teachers' Complete GCSE Poetry Bundle, Power & Conflict (ALL 15 POEMS), NEW AQA ENGLISH LITERATURE!
- (10)
- $28.17
Building Foundations at Key Stage 3 in NEW English GCSE Skills 3 x WEEK BUNDLE, AO1 & AO2!
- (4)
- $18.31
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
To improve our understanding of Metaphor- Power point & Activities
- (0)
- $2.82
figurative language match up starter
- (0)
- $2.82
Roald Dahl Predictions - Danny Champion of the World - Worksheet
- (0)
- $2.82