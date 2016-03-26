A in-depth exploration of Tissue by Imtiaz Dharker*. Including engaging teaching of content, writer's methods and exploration of the influence of the poet's modern context. This lesson provides group opportunities guiding pupils development of AO1, AO2 and AO3 literature, and specifically, poetry skills. Including animated, complete annotation of the poem, poem response activities (differentiated) and suggested further development opportunities for indepedent engagement with the poem and the issues and ideas dealt with.

*poem taken from AQA English Literature Anthology for 2017.
AQA Paper 2 Section B: Poetry

Created: Mar 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Unit of work

