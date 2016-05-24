This is a 13-question comprehension assessment in multiple choice format, plus the corresponding answer key. Questions on this quiz pertain to the following important details:

• Discoveries in the knothole
• Why Jem gets angry at Scout
• The rolling tire incident
• The game the kids play
• Dill and Scout's relationship
• The evolving relationship between Scout and Miss Maudie
• Theories pertaining to the mystery of Boo Radley
• Miss Maudie's impressions of Boo
• Delivering a note to Boo

