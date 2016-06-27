Many teachers or parents can sympathize with the following comment by their students or child when it comes to writing a paper: "I don't know how to start it" or, "How do I end my paper?" In my experiences, my students can give me plenty of evidence and reasoning details to support an idea; but getting the ball rolling and wrapping it up is another game altogether.
Here at Wake Up Sunshine, I have a simple and affordable packet to give your students or child plenty of ideas of how to get their papers going and how to wind them down. With the use of images, along with suggestions to implement, children are sure to improve at the task of beginning and ending their papers, grasping their reader's attention and bringing their ideas to a closing.
Note: Just added to this bundle pack is the Interactive Transitions guide, which has been very beneficial in my own classroom.
Included in the zip file:
-How to Write an Awesome Topic Sentence
-How to Write a Closing Sentence
-Interactive Transitions
