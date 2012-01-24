Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 107 times
Viewed 668 times
In this lesson the class uses the Chilean flag to interpret the history of the country.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 107 times
Viewed 668 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 24, 2012
Updated: Mar 23, 2013
Other resources by this author
TraidcraftSchools
Real Easter Egg Hunt
Use Traidcraft's Real Easter Egg hunt activity to tell the Easter story with a special Fairtrade chocolate egg!
- (4)
- FREE
TES PICKS
TraidcraftSchools
Rice 9 - The Fairtrade Issue Tree - Citizenship
In this lesson the class draws an image to demonstrate the need for Fairtrade.
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
TraidcraftSchools
Traidcraft Schools: Making a World of Difference
Background information on Fairtrade in different parts of the world.
- (3)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
kliddy
Royal Wedding Bundle of fun activities and investigations
A collection of activities and investigation related to the Royal Wedding. Design make and evaluate Milkshake. Investigate the most popular Smoothy...
- 10 Resources
- $34.51
myeducationalhotspot
Pennant Template Variety Pack
Check out this awesome variety pack of pennants that can be customized in any way you choose. You will find six templates that all have a spot for ...
- (0)
- $2.00
BUNDLE
MediaShop
CHRISTMAS BIG FAT BUNDLE AWESOME
EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR CHRISTMAS WITH YOUR CLASSES at a ridiculous cost! 2 x 42 slide quizzes and a massive decoration bundle.
- 3 Resources
- $7.03
New resources
helenrachelcrossley
Pinwheel Poppy Craft
Pinwheel Poppy Craft: 2 sheets of Pinwheel Poppy templates in different sizes, photographic instructions and a bright and colourful poster to displ...
- (1)
- $4.23
Nataliebu
Creating my own Coat of Arms
A ppt presentation that I have used to support a Tudor themed day as part of a fabulous finish to a learning journey. It could equally be adapted f...
- (3)
- FREE
trishwalker
Prejudice, Migration & Sectarianism
A Cross Curricular Pack to deal with the issues of prejudice, conflict, migration and sectarianism. Aimed at second level primary 7 stage. For use ...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
amimamim
Iznik Turkish Tulip Relief Clay Tiles scheme of work
This unit of work was designed for KS3 and includes background information on tulips as a Turkish cultural symbol. The project develops through dra...
- (0)
- $7.04
Aspacetocreate
Back to School Thought Bubble No Prep Art Activity - Get to know you Activity
Printable thought bubble template for students to color and create. Easy, no-prep lesson with only copies of templates, printed photos of students,...
- (0)
- $5.00
BUNDLE
kliddy
Royal Wedding Bundle of fun activities and investigations
A collection of activities and investigation related to the Royal Wedding. Design make and evaluate Milkshake. Investigate the most popular Smoothy...
- 10 Resources
- $34.51