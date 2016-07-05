This is an easy-to-read chart that transposes pitches of band instruments.

The keys are C, Bb, Eb, and F.

You can keep this by your podium, keyboard, or blow it up into a poster. Students may also use it as an aid if they are transposing.

The notes are given with their enharmonic equivalents, but there is a chart which lists the sharps first and a second chart that lists flats first, depending on your personal preference.

Created: Jul 5, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

