This is an easy-to-read chart that transposes pitches of band instruments.



The keys are C, Bb, Eb, and F.



You can keep this by your podium, keyboard, or blow it up into a poster. Students may also use it as an aid if they are transposing.



The notes are given with their enharmonic equivalents, but there is a chart which lists the sharps first and a second chart that lists flats first, depending on your personal preference.