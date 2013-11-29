Created for mixed PMLD SLD MLD ASD KS3 KS4 KS5 classes, to enable students to experience and access Robert Louis Stevenson's Traesure Island.

You will need to add your own sound effects/ music ( https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ck1nqyifxo8242q/AAAbGwVsSl8sarN-kjn-w6eKa?dl=0) and collect your own sensory items.

