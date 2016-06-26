A fun game for centers that helps with reading the notes and spaces on the treble clef staff that is perfect for file folders and recorder students! The directions are very clear and there is a reference card for students and for substitutes. Students can also play with each other competitively or cooperatively.



In Color and B&W.



There are 11 three-letter words and 6 four-letter words included, plus a blank card for you (or students) to create new words.