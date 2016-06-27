Trigonometric Functions: Mixed Practice and Review Trigonometry Quest is an engaging way to practice and review trigonometric functions. Students embark on a quest through castle, solving a variety of trigonometric related products along the way. Problems include trigonometric functions, law of sines, law of cosines, and angles of depression and elevation.

Great to use after:
- Trigonometric Functions: Notes, Practice and Card Sort and with Trigonometric Functions: Architecture Mini-Project

You can download location labels to go with this product for free here.


