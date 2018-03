This is a revision activity for students learning about the Sine Rule and the Cosine Rule. For each triangle a correct calculation and result must be selected. The problems involve finding both sides and angles. Similar measurements for angles and sides are used in all of the problems so decisions need to be made based on students' knowledge of the rules. This is a good discussion exercise.



There are surplus calculations and results. Two sets of answers are included - one based on the original sheet and the other with the tiles re-arranged.